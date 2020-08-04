Harold D. (Dean) Burris

Harold D. (Dean) Burris, 70, of Granite City, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born March 5, 1950, in Granite City to Lloyd V. and Doris (Bernaix) Burris.

He proudly enlisted in the Marines during the Vietnam Conflict and attained the rank of sergeant before he was honorably discharged.

On June 11, 1993, he married Joreen Yureck and they shared the past 27 years together.

Dean was a member of Clark Avenue Church of Christ. He loved to fish and always looked forward to game night. His favorite music was from the ‘50s and ‘60s. He could do more push-ups than anyone I know.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Whitward of Greenville, Ill., and one son, Harold Dean (DJ) Burris Jr., of Granite City; five brothers, Jerry (Kathy) Burris of Madison, Ill., Richard (Debbie) Burris of Boiling Springs, N.C., Dough (Karen) Burris of Bridgeton, Mo., David Burris of Murphysboro, Ill., and Robert (Kerrie) Burris of St. Peters, Mo.; three sisters, Doris (Charlie) Compton, Sandy (Cecil) Compton, and Donna (Mickey) Lawson, all of Ava, Ill. He is also survived by five grandchildren. Three stepsons also survive, Alan Yureck, Michael Yureck, and John (Tammy) Yureck, as well as one stepdaughter-in-law, Sharleen Yureck, all of Granite City. Five step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents; one brother, Lloyd (Wayne) Burris; one great-granddaughter, and one stepson, Darren Yureck.

It was Mr. Burris' wish to be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.