Harold Eugene Barton

Harold Eugene Barton, 83, of Hartford, better known as "Fuzz," died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. The funeral will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/groups/fuzzbarton. Please join us there online to view the service and to share your personal memories and pictures of Fuzz. The family and funeral home will arrive at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey for entombment around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, if you wish to be present with physical distancing. A celebration of life open house will be 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at BERCO Construction in Cottage Hills with plenty of space for physical distancing. Call BERCO with questions.

Pitchford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.