Harold Francis “Frank” Wondra

Harold Francis “Frank” Wondra, 70, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Shiloh, Illinois. He was born June 2, 1950 in East St. Louis, a son of the late Joseph and Alice (Gough) Wondra. He married Terry Leigh (Medley) Wondra on June 27, 1981 in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2007 from the Chouteau Township Highway Department after 27 years of dedicated service as a shop foreman. He also served as a fireman on the Mitchell Fire Department for 9 years. He loved working on cars and could fix anything with a motor. He enjoyed his days of fishing and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and Bobby Morgan of Pontoon Beach; a son, Matthew Wondra of Pontoon Beach; three grandchildren, Collin, Dakota and Shelby Morgan; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joseph Wondra of Granite City and Roger and Lynn Wondra of Florida; three sisters, Laura Falls of Florida, Angie Bruce of Florida and Earldene Dale of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an aunt, Hazel Morber and a brother-in-law, Chuck Bruce.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Wondra family and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com