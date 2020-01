Harold Gene Heideman

Harold Gene Heideman, 86, of Fosterburg, passed away peacefully at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at San Gabriel Memory Center in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Tom Plogue will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.