Harold L. Daubman

Harold L. Daubman, 79, passed away at 5:42 p.m. July 21, 2020, at Riverside Rehab & Healthcare in Alton.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Alton, with Rev. George Daubman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.