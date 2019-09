Harold L. Wiesehan

Harold L. Wiesehan, 89, of Granite City, passed Sunday, September 15, 2019, at BJC Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Edwardsville.