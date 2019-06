Harold Louis Krueger Jr.

Harold Louis Krueger Jr., 95, of Godfrey, went to be with the Lord at 4:04 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor.

The family will receive friends and family prior to the funeral from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Godfrey Evangelical United Church of Christ, with the funeral to follow.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.