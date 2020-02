Harold R. Calvin

Harold R. Calvin, 87, of Alton, passed away at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home in Alton.

A visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Rev. Tim Pate officiating. Alton VFW Post 1308 will perform military rights. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.