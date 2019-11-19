Harold W. Woker, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 2305 Grand Ave. in Granite City, with Rev. Brian Feicho officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.