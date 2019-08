Harry C. Fessler

Harry C. Fessler, 95, died at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the United Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Gent Funeral Home, where funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 8. Rev. George Humbert will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308.