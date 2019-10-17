Harry F. Maul Jr., 71, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born

May 12, 1948 in Summerville, N.J. the son of Harry Frederich and Martha H.

(Meisenheimer) Maul Sr. He served in the US Army and worked as a machinist for

Owens-Illinois for many years. Surviving are one daughter, Cynthia Copeland (Randy)

of Fieldon, IL, five grandchildren, one brother, Vernon Maul, and one sister, Nancy

Green. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Maul. No

services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of

arrangements.