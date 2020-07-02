Harvey R. Scoggins, 86, of Godfrey, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Christian Hospital.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Godfrey Cemetery.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
