Harvey William “Bill” Hileman, 83, of East Alton, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
Harvey William “Bill” Hileman, 83, of East Alton, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018