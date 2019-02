Hazel Virginia Wilson Cannedy, 87, passed away at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Park Place Senior Living in O’Fallon, Mo.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Richard Newcom will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.