Heather Kinder Francis

Heather Kinder Francis, 42, of Red Oak, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in her home, surrounded by family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of her life, the family will hold memorial services at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Her uncle, Rev. Raymond James, will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.