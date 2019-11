Helen C. Friedel, 91, of Hardin, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf in Hardin. A Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin, with Father Don Roberts officiating.