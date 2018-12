Helen Geroff, 96, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at University Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation for Helen will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, December 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Helen’s life, services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 18, with Fr. Jeff Holtman officiating at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.