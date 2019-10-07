Helen I. Manka
Helen I. Manka, 83, of Alton, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, October 11, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Helen I. Manka
Helen I. Manka, 83, of Alton, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, October 11, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018