Helen Joanne McVey

Helen Joanne McVey, 89, of Roxana, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, in her home with family and her loving husband, Donald, by her side.

Helen was born April 8, 1931, in Litchfield to the late Kenneth and Gladys Nail. She attended Roxana High School and Shurtleff College in Alton. Helen married her high school sweetheart Donald McVey on November 25, 1951, who called her “the prettiest girl in school.”

Helen was employed as a secretary at the Brown Shoe Company in St. Louis and secretary to the treasurer of the Olin Corporation in East Alton, IL.

Helen was an adoring wife and dedicated mother. She treasured her husband and her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially cherished her role as Grandma. She had a vivacious personality and wonderful sense of humor. She loved singing and was a member of the Sweet Adelines ladies barbershop quartet of Alton. She also enjoyed quilting, playing the piano, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Godfrey.

Helen is survived by her husband, Donald; her four children (and their spouses), Kent and Laura McVey of Topsail Beach, N.C., Lisa and Dale Johnson of Littleton, Colo., Mark and Darla McVey of Hanover Park, Ill., and Dana McVey of Cornelius, N.C.; her 16 grandchildren: Brenda Martin, Chessie Martinez, Joanna Malm, Matthew Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Laura Johnson, Mark Johnson, Nathan Johnson, Bethany Johnson, Christina Johnson, Kyle McVey, Jason McVey, Emily Taylor, Kate Plummer, Marissa McVey-Plummer, and her 13 great-grandchildren:

Timothy, Madyline, Breydon, Michael, Parker, Albert, Ginger, Charles, Eric, Zoe, Hayley, Daniel, and David — all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Helen was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service was held for family on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mississippi Valley Christian School.