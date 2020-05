Helen M. Bechtold

Helen M. Bechtold, 91, of Godfrey, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy.

A private burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Elsah, with no visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

