Helen M. Biddle

Helen M. Biddle, 75, of Godfrey passed away on June 28, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Methodist Cemetery in New Palestine, Ill.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.