Helen M. Smith

Helen M. Smith, 90, of East Alton, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at noon Monday, March 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.