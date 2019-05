Helen Marie Long, 78, of Alton, passed away at 10:04 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.