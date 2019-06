Helen Marie Orban

Helen Marie Orban, 89, died at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Methodist Village in Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel, followed by burial. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.