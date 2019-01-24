Helen Maxine Cherry, 81, of Dow, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.
Services will be private.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
