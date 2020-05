Helen Parsons

Helen U. Parsons, 101, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 10:29 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Alton.

Graveside service and burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.