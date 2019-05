Henrietta F. Sanders McNeilly, 92, of South Roxana, passed away at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.