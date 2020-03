Henrietta J. McRae-Dorsey, 87, of Moro, passed away at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, while at River Side Care Center, under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7; Pastor Marc Wendleton will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.