Henry C. Snell III

Henry C. Snell III, “Hammering Hank”, 65, of Madison, passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Thursday, July 23, with Rev. Sam Hart officiating. You may view the funeral service on livestream at www.irwinchapel.com. Private burial with full military honors will be Friday, July 24, at Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery in St. Louis.