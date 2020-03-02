Henry (Heinie) Kruse Jr.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Henry (Heinie) Kruse Jr., 92, of Moro, entered the gates of heaven to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. John’s UCC in Midway. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. John’s UCC in Midway, with Pastor Lori Schafer officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will be in charge of arrangements.