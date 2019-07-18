Henry Thomas ‘Hank’ Moerlien

Henry Thomas Moerlien

Henry Thomas Moerlien, 79, of Chicago, passed away July 7, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Judith (Coppedge), 59 years; and devoted father of Henry Jr. (Lisa Marie), Patrick and Christopher (Janie). His blessed grandchildren are Chynna (Jullian) Lee, Felicia (Travis) Nowell, and Jason Moerlien; and great-granddaughter Clementyne Nowell.

Hank was born March 16, 1940. He married his sweetheart, Judith (Judy) April 2, 1960, and moved from Granite City to Chicago in 1965. He worked his way up to Quality Manager, Motorola, then worked in various management positions up to plant manager at Ethyl Polymold. He was active in the church as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and choir member. He played the trumpet and trombone. He was a Scout leader and Boys Club supporter in early years. He enjoyed tinkering on cars and gadgets, and helping friends and neighbors when there was a need. He will be dearly missed as the patriarch of the family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles W. Moerlien, Granite City mayor (1945-49); mother, Mary Anna (Grider); brothers, Charles Jr., Ernest, Herbert, James and Norman; and sisters, Mary (Betty) Ellis and Joyce Hand.

He is survived by a brother, David (Biana) Moerlien; and sisters, Margaret (Dave) Howard and Janice Reinhart.

Visitation and memorial service will be 3-8 p.m., with service at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave. in Elmwood Park. Call (708) 453-1234 for information.