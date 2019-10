Herbert “Herbie” Dale Boswell

Herbert “Herbie” Dale Boswell, 78, of Bethalto, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Thursday, October 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Bethalto.