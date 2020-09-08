Herbert John Hagen

Herbert John Hagen, 81, of Fieldon, went to be with our Heavenly Father at 12:40 p.m. on September 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Due to current state of Illinois mandates, visitation is limited to 50 people inside the funeral home at a time. Funeral services are limited to 50 individuals. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at Crawford Funeral Home, Jerseyville. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at Fieldon United Church of Christ, Fieldon. Family is requesting to wear a mask and no personal contact due to COVID-19.