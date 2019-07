Hilbert C. Klenke, 93, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Hamel, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra and 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the church, with Assistant Pastor John Mindrup officiating. Interment will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra.