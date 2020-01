Holly Janiece Federle

Holly Janiece Federle, 58, of Alton, passed away at 1:59 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home.

Memorial visitation will be 2 p.m. until memorial services at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Burial will be at a later date.