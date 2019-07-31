Howard H. Koenig, 77, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home.He was born on November 20, 1941 in Granite City, IL to Edwin and Lois nee: Pinkerton Koenig.Howard married Shannon Malone in Granite City, IL.

The U.S. Navy veteran retired from Teamster’s Local 610 as a driver after over 30 years of service. Howard was a member of the AMVETS and Steel City Bass Masters. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping.

Besides his wife of 56 years, Howard is survived by a daughter, Tracey Koenig Angle of Granite City, IL; 2 sons: John Koenig of Kansas City, MO and Todd (Pam) Koenig of Granite City, IL.; 8 grandchildren: Amy, Peyton, Ashley, Megan, Taylor, Dawson, Kaitlin and Kirsten. Also surviving are 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Besides his parents, Howard is preceded in death by 2 sisters: Jackie Tapp and Nora Arnett.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.