Hugh H. Barton III, 80, of Bethalto, passed away at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence.

Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Tony Rangel will officiate. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.