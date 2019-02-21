Ida Fay Shafer

Ida Fay Shafer, 72, of Granite City, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, at her home.

She was born May 14, 1946, in McKinnon, Tenn., a daughter of the late Walter Riley and Mary Edna (Watkins) Mathis. She had worked at Busy Bea Beauty Shop in Granite City and had been a beautician with over 50 years of dedicated service. She cherished her family and loved sharing her life with those she loved and adored.

She is survived by five children, Ronda Shafer-West of Granite City, Veronica (Don) Dinges of Festus, Mo., Edward Shafer of Granite City, Heather (Don) Groetecke of Granite City and Holly Taft of Granite City; nine grandchildren, Sara, Kasey, Cody, Donald, Anthony, Carter, Hannah, Miranda and David; three great-grandchildren, Kali, Wyatt and Amos Moses; three sisters, Martha Howard of Alton, Betty “Tootsie” Turner of Hartford and Ruby Jane Avallone of Kentucky; two brothers, Robert “Pete” Mathis and Larry Mathis of Kentucky; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nettie Mae Meyer and Linda Fay Osborn Miller; a brother, Charles Mathis; and in-laws, Bea and Ed Shafer.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Bob Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Shafer family and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.