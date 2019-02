Ida Jane “Sally” Simpson

Ida Jane “Sally” Simpson, 88, of Bethalto, passed into the open, loving arms of our Lord Jesus on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 8, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Randy Fischer will officiate. Interment will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.