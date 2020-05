Ida Lorene Janes

Ida Lorene Janes, 92, of Bethalto, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Integrity of Godfrey.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with burial at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.