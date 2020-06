Ilma Baggett

Ilma Baggett, 85, of Godfrey, passed away on June 10, 2020, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Godfrey.

A private service will be held on Saturday, June 13, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.