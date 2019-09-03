Imogene Patton

Imogene Patton, 92, of Granite City, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, September 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, a funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Imogene will be laid to rest next to Pat at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.