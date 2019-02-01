Irmgard Inge Kuhn

Irmgard Inge Kuhn, 82, of Granite City, born April 3, 1936, in Gebesee-Erfurt, Germany, the daughter of Kurt and Meta Kallenburg, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at her home in Granite City.

Irmgard made Granite City her home when she married U.S. Army soldier Richard Lucious Kuhn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kurt and Meta Kallenberg; her brother Horst Kallenberg; and her brother-in-law Wolfgang Earhart.

Surviving are her children, Carina Shemonia, Jeffrey (Martha) Kuhn, Dehron Kuhn, and David (Angie) Kuhn; her sister Ruth Earhart; her grandchildren, Dehron Kuhn Jr., Jacob Kuhn, Sarah (Adam) Ryterski, and Hannah Blade; her four great-grandchildren; her cousin Doris Schmidt of Germany; and her dear friend Elvira Trotter of Tennessee.

The family of Irmgard wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the blessed services rendered by her care providers, ALS Foundation, and to those that comforted her during her final days.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Foundation or Stray Animal Rescue of St. Louis and can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at herrfuneral.com.

Time of reminiscing will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday, February 4, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home in Glen Carbon. Funeral services will follow the time of reminiscing at Sunset Hill Funeral Home with burial to be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.