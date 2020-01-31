Isabel M. Anderson

Isabel M. Anderson, 89, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Isabel’s life, funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City, with Fr. Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.