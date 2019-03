J. Richard (Dick) Miller

J. Richard (Dick) Miller, 78, of Alton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his home in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Alton, with burial immediately following the service at the Fosterberg Cemetery in Fosterberg.