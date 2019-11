John D. "Jack"Â Coffman, 79, of East Alton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.