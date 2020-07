Jack F. Hammon, 89, of Wood River, died at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Glasgow Cemetery in Glasgow, Ill.