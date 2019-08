Jackie D. Seigrist, 64, of Pierron, Ill., died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Highland Hope United Methodist Church in Highland, with Rev. Beverly Wilkes Null, pastor, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.