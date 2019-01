Jackie Howard Dorris

Mr. Jackie Howard Dorris, 79, of Edwardsville, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 31, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Jackie’s life, services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 1, at the funeral home with Pastor Clint Wisdom officiciating.