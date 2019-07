Jacob A. Igo

Jacob A. Igo, 31, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:31 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, in Foster Township.

A celebration of life will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Wood River VFW Post 2859, 231 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.